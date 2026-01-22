All eight Harry Potter films are set for theatrical re-release this summer, timed to the first film's 25th anniversary.

The ensemble of British national treasures also includes Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Richard Harris, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Emma Thompson.

A Harry Potter TV show featuring a new cast is currently in the works at HBO Max, while a star-studded Audible Original series was released in late 2025.

The books have also inspired several immersive theme park rides and a stage show called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.