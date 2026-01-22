All eight Harry Potter films are set for theatrical re-release this summer, timed to the first film's 25th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT
Based on the best-selling fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling, the films star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as wizards-in-training Harry, Hermione and Ron.

The ensemble of British national treasures also includes Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Richard Harris, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Emma Thompson.

A Harry Potter TV show featuring a new cast is currently in the works at HBO Max, while a star-studded Audible Original series was released in late 2025.

The books have also inspired several immersive theme park rides and a stage show called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.