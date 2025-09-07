The Conjuring: Last Rites is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $83 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Hamilton with $10 million, followed by Weapons at No. 3 with $5.4 million, Freakier Friday at No. 4 with $3.8 million and Caught Stealing at No. 5 with $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Roses at No. 6 with $2.8 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at No. 7 with $2.8 million, The Bad Guys 2 at No. 8 with $2.5 million, Light of the World at No. 9 with $2.4 million and Superman at No. 10 with $1 million.