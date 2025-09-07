Seth Rogen's comedy, The Studio, won nine Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Hollywood Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell's mob drama The Penguin followed with eight wins and Adam Scott 's psychological thriller Severance scored six.

Bryan Cranston took home the award for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for The Studio, Julianne Nicholson earned the accolade for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, Shawn Hatosy went home with the Guest Actor in a Drama Series prize for The Pitt and the Guest Actress in a Drama Series trophy went to Merritt Wever for Severance.

Julie Andrews was presented with the Emmy for Character Voice-over Performance for Bridgerton and Rebel Ridge was named Best TV Movie.

More Creative Arts Emmys, which largely focus on behind-the-scenes achievements in television, will be presented on Sunday.

FXX intends to air a highlights program from the two nights on Sept. 13.

Another Emmy Awards show, which reveals the winners in the major acting categories, is slated to air live Sept. 14 on CBS.