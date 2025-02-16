Conclave, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist were big winners at Sunday's BAFTA Awards for cinema in London.

Conclave scored the prizes for Best Film and Best British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Editing, while Emilia Perez earned the honors for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana

The Brutalist was presented with the Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Director statuettes. Its star Adrien Brody was named Best Actor.

Wicked won for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, Dune: Part II won for Best Sound and Anora won for Best Actress for Mikey Madison, as well as Best Casting.

Kieran Culkin won for Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was voted Best Documentary and David Jonsson went home with the Rising Star Award.