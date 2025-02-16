Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $88.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Paddington in Peru with $13 million, followed by Heart Eyes at No. 3 with $10 million, Dog Man at No. 4 with $9.7 million and Ne Zha 2 at No. 5 with $7.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Love Hurts at No. 6 with $4.4 million, Mufasa: The Lion King at No. 7 with $4.2 million, One of Them Days at No. 8 with $3 million, Companion at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Becoming Led Zeppelin at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

Dog Man previously was No. 1 for two weeks in a row, including $13.7 million in receipts last weekend.