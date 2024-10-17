Netflix released first look photos from the upcoming new episodes of Cobra Kai on Thursday. Season 6, Part 2 premieres Nov. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid movies. The show follows an adult Daniel LaRusso ( Ralph Macchio ) and Johnny Lawrence ( William Zabka ) as they teach martial arts to a new generation of young people.

Part 1 of Season 6 ended with the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai dojos in Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai Karate tournament. Photos show the students and senseis on the competition floor, and those not competing watching on TV from the San Fernando Valley.

In one photo, Johnny (Zabka) faces his old sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove). Another photo introduces Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf in a fight cage.

Each part of Season 6 consists of five episodes. The show will conclude with Season 6, Part 3 in 2025.

Macchio will co-star with Jackie Chan in a new Karate Kid movie following the end of Cobra Kai.