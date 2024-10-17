Netflix is previewing The Electric State, a retro-futuristic film that follows Millie Bobby Brown's quest to find her younger brother after a robot uprising.

Brown portrays Michelle, who traverses the "robot-ravaged US, accompanied by a mysterious toy robot and a roguish smuggler ( Chris Pratt )," an official description reads.

The film was inspired by the graphic novel written by Simon Stalenhag, and is set "in an alternate version of the '90s."

In the trailer, Michelle describes the war's impact.

"Right now, all of us have something in common," she says. "We all lost something after the rebellion. Robots lost their freedom, humans lost connection with each other, and I lost everyone I loved... Or so I thought."

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers behind Avengers: Infinity War, starring Pratt, and Avengers: Endgame.

"We grew up on a steady diet of science-fiction and fantasy. And so our brains are always [there]," Joe Russo told Netflix's Tudum. "Our creative ethos is always attracted to these big, fantastical ideas that can present really interesting themes but also be highly entertaining at the same time."

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stanley Tucci (Julie & Julia), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Woody Norman (The Last Voyage of Demeter) also star.

The film premieres Mar. 14 on Netflix.