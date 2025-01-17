When asked to share "the thing" that made him feel smitten with Joan, other than her good looks, Chock replied, "Let's not even talk about [her beauty]," during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.
"It was her poise and frankly her honesty in those conversations that we had and at Disneyland, where we talked about our significant others and pasts," Chock told the podcast's co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
"It was like I was talking to an old friend, and I went, 'Wow, I could be in a relationship with this person.' It was the commonality there."
Chock also confirmed that he never felt like he was "competing" with Joan's late husband John Vassos, who passed away at age 59 in January 2021 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
"One of [John]'s good friends told me, 'If he was still alive and you guys met each other, you would be very good friends,'" Chock revealed.
"So we were complementary on that, but that 'ah-ha moment' happened three or four times."
Chock went on to share, "But really the hometowns, when Joan came back to Wichita and I introduced her to my family and friends, I go, 'This is the person that I want.'"
Kathy and Susan pointed out, however, that Joan doesn't like holding hands or public displays of affection at all.
"I am opening up Joan a little bit, because I do want it," Chock said, before adding, "I think she's getting more comfortable with it."
Joan, who currently resides in Maryland, and Chock just rang in the new year together in Chock's native Kansas.
"You're absolutely not going to see a TV wedding in three months," Joan told the magazine late last year, seemingly alluding to the fact The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had wed a few months after their engagement aired on ABC.
Gerry and Theresa got married in January 2024 for a live televised special, but they announced their decision to get a divorce three months later in April. (Their divorce has since been finalized).
"I loved that ending for Gerry and Theresa. The reason we're not having a wedding in three months has nothing to do with Gerry and Theresa," Joan insisted.
"I just don't want to have another thing I have to plan right now. When we come together for a wedding, which could be a TV wedding, might not be, it won't be in three months."