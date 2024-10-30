"In times of crisis, United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to help people in need," UWW president and CEO Angela F. Williams said. "United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief is an opportunity to united people to help the individuals and families impacted by the devastating hurricanes. Because united is the way to create long-term and lasting resiliency for individuals, families and communities."
