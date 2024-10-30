Sony Pictures released the trailer for Paddington in Peru on Wednesday. The film opens Jan. 17 in theaters.

In the third film in the series, Paddington receives a letter from Peru informing him that his Aunt Lucy has gone missing. The entire Brown family joins Paddington on a trip to the South American country.

Antonio Banderas plays a boat captain taking the Browns and Paddington down the Amazon river. The captain is looking for El Dorado, the legendary city made of gold.

The trailer does show the crew find a lost city, though not one made of gold. Paddington asserts that finding Aunt Lucy is more important than riches.

Ben Whishaw returns as the voice of Paddington, with Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy. Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin return as the Browns.