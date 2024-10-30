Amazon MGM Studios is previewing Unstoppable, starring Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams," an official description reads.

Jerome, who won an Emmy for his role in When They See Us, also starred in I'm a Virgo and Moonlight.

Lopez portrays his mother in the film, which also stars Bobby Cannavale, Michael Pena, and Don Cheadle.

The script was adapted from Robles' book, Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion, written with Austin Murphy.

Robles portrays himself in the film, when he steps in as Jerome's body double.

"When people look at me the first thing they see is what's missing," says Jerome in the trailer. "If I win, having one leg won't be the most important thing about me."

Unstoppable will stream on Prime Video Jan. 16.