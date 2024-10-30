In 'Unstoppable,' Jharrel Jerome portrays wrestler born with one leg
UPI News Service, 10/30/2024
Amazon MGM Studios is previewing Unstoppable, starring Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams," an official description reads.
Jerome, who won an Emmy for his role in When They See Us, also starred in I'm a Virgo and Moonlight.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.