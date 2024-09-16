Castlevania: Nocturne will return for a second season in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared a January 2025 release date for Season 2 on Monday alongside a dramatic teaser set to the sound of a heart beating increasingly fast.

Castlevania: Nocturne is an animated dark fantasy series that is a sequel to Netflix's 2017-2021 show Castlevania. Both series are based on the Castlevania video game franchise.

In Nocturne, Alucard (voiced by James Callis) joins Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) and his band of vampire hunters in a desperate race against time.

"Erzsebet Bathory (Franka Potente), the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Pixie Davies as Maria, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Nastassja Kinski as Tera and Zahn McClarnon as Olrox.

Castlevania: Nocturne is created and written by Clive Bradley, who serves as showrunner with Kevin Kolde. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produce for Netflix, with Sam Deats and Adam Deats as directors.

Kolde told Netflix's Tudum that Season 2 will feature "the biggest, craziest Castlevania fight scene ever."