Lily Collins will have to extend her Roman holiday, because Emily in Paris is coming back for Season 5.

The show, which follows Emily Cooper (Collins) on her work and romance mishaps in Paris, and, more recently, Rome, has been a hit on Netflix.

When Season 4 Part 1 dropped in August, it secured nearly 20 million views within a week.

"We're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris!" said Darren Star (Sex and the City), the show's creator told Netflix's Tudum.

Spoilers ahead!

Season 4 oscillates between Paris and Rome. Emily ultimately moves to the Eternal City for work and entertains a new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), while Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) realizes he isn't ready to let go of their relationship.

"Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome," Star said.

He added: "I feel like they (Emily and Marcello) have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season.

Emily in Paris director Andrew Fleming said the show's new location was a "breath of fresh air," not just for Emily, but for the team, as well.

"I think at its core, the DNA of the show is this idea, and it's a fantasy, but it's also just this kind of human hope, which is that I could always pick up and go to a new place and start a new job and have a new life," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Season 4 is now on Netflix.