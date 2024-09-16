Mia Farrow is temporarily out of the Broadway play, The Roommate, while the 79-year-old actress recovers from COVID.

Saturday's matinee and evening performances were canceled, but the show's associate director took over Farrow's role on Sunday.

"What an amazing day," Mason wrote on Instagram.

"It was so good being back on Broadway again! Thank you to the wonderful audience who welcomed me and to the incredible Patti LuPone who constantly amazes me and supported me onstage. Truly was a joy playing opposite her. And @realmiafarrow .....get better fast!"

The show opened on Thursday.

No performances are scheduled for Monday and it is unclear who will be on stage Tuesday evening.

Farrow is known for her roles in the films Rosemary's Baby, The Great Gatsby, Death on the Nile and Hannah and Her Sisters.