Production has started on Bridgerton Season 4.

Netflix shared the news Monday alongside a photo of Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on set.

Bridgerton is a period drama based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Ha and Thompson will play love interests Sophie Baek, aka the Lady in Silver, and Benedict Bridgerton, respectively, in the upcoming season.

"What's striking about Season 4 is that it's the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale -- the romance of it -- and the actual reality of the world," Thompson told Netflix's Tudum. "And both are true. You have to hold both of them -- the romance and the reality -- in your hand. In its best version, 'true love' happens in the middle of that."

The actor also teased "unexpected twists" in Season 4.

"A big one I'm sure I can mention is this one masquerade ball," he added, referencing the event where Benedict first catches a glimpse of Sophie.

Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley and Golda Rosheuvel. Other new cast members include Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.

Ha was announced as the Lady in Silver last week.

Netflix has yet to share a release date for Season 4.

Season 3 focused on Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and was split into two parts, which premiered in May and June.