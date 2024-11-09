Candyman and Final Destination icon Tony Todd has died at his Marina del Rey home at the age of 69.

Todd's wife Fatima confirmed on Friday that the actor died on Wednesday after a long illness.

The exact cause of his death was not disclosed.

"The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony. -- Your Final Destination Family," New Line Cinema wrote on Instagram.

The Washington, D.C. native also starred Platoon, The Crow, Night of the Living Dead, Lean on Me, Colors and Bird.

He was also a popular TV guest star and cartoon and video game voice actor.