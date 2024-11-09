Rapper Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Halsey 's The Great Impersonator, followed by Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 3, Kelsea Ballerini 's Patterns at No. 4 and Rod Wave's Last Lap at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) at No. 6, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and GloRilla's Glorious at No. 10.