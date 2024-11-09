Wes Bentley says his Yellowstone character Jamie will be seen sticking to his guns when Season 5 of the contemporary western continues Sunday, but his actions will come at a high price.

"He's finally making a stand for what he believes in, standing up to his sister and to [his adopted father] John Dutton, and trying to stand up for a belief that he has that what he's doing is right for the ranch," Bentley, 46, told UPI in Zoom interview Thursday.

"But he's now gone so far as to feel like he needs to do everything he can, including maybe killing people in his family to do it and, so, I think he's cracking. I think Jamie is at a point where he's either cracking, or he's about to crack."

Created by writer-producer Taylor Sheridan, the show follows the Dutton family -- patriarch John (Kevin Costner), attorney Jamie and John's biological children businesswoman Beth (Kelly Reilly) and cattle rancher Kayce (Luke Grimes) -- as they fight to protect their enormous Montana spread from developers and politicians.

Asked who Jamie interacts with the most in these upcoming episodes, Bentley is careful not to reveal spoilers.

"Jamie interacts with a lot of people, actually," Bentley said.

"I don't want to say too much because I don't want to give [too much] away," he added. "I'm one of those TV fans that, even if you give me a hint of something, I'm going to figure it out, so I'll avoid even giving a hint of it, but a lot of things [happen] with various people and where it goes is really fascinating. Taylor always delivers on the other end and the fans aren't going to be disappointed."

Although Costner announced he had left the show because of scheduling conflicts, he is prominently featured in previews for the second half of Season 5.

"That's another thing I don't really want to hint at because I don't want to even give fans an idea of it, but I'll just say this about Kevin: he's a huge part of this show and we've been grateful to him and I wish him the luck for the best of luck," Bentley said.