Wow Presents Plus is teasing Canada's Drag Race Season 5, which premieres Nov. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The queens vying to become the Next Drag Superstar of Canada include Helena Poison, 32, Jaylene Tyme, 52, Makayla Couture, 21, Minhi Wang, 39, Perla, 29, Sanjina DaBish Queen, 32, Tara Nova, 23, The Virgo Queen, 25, Tiffany Ann Co, 32, Uma Gahd, 36, and Xana, 26.

"My drag is very weird, nostalgic, a little emo, a little scene queen," Helena Poison says in a video introducing the queens.

She said she has auditioned for every season of the show.

Judging the queens will be Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

The new season comes as Wow Presents Plus announces a new iteration of the popular show expanding to South Africa.