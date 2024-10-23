Netflix released the trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 on Wednesday. Five new episodes premiere Nov. 15.

Part 1 concluded with both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do karate dojos arriving in Barcelona for the Sekai Taiki tournament. The trailer shows Miyagi-Do's contestants losing to new competitors in one-on-one rounds.

In true sports movie fashion, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) gives an inspirational speech that motivates them to come back from behind in subsequent rounds. Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) also helps the team forget about Tory's (Peyton List) defection back to Cobra Kai.

Netflix released photos from the new episodes last week showing some of the new characters, like Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan).

The final season of Cobra Kai was divided into three parts. The third and final set of five episodes arrives in 2025.