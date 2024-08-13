Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter have been booked to perform at next month's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

The star-studded event is to air live on MTV from the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 11.

The awards in 15 gender-neutral categories are voted on by fans via vote.mtv.com

Taylor Swift leads the field with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter with six each, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA with five apiece, and LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims with four each.