Hacksaw Ridge, Swingers, Wedding Crashers and Old School star Vince Vaughn was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Attendees included Bill Lawrence , the producer/writer of Vaughn's new Apple TV+ series, Bad Monkey, as well as Vaughn's longtime friend and producing partner Peter Billingsley , actor-filmmaker Mel Gibson and Vaughn's wife Kylan and their children Locklyn and Vernon.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor multi-hyphenate Vince Vaughn with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"From his work on television to film, Vince has made quite an impact on the entertainment world and we are excited to celebrate his achievements with this dedication ceremony."

Vaughn, 54, has also starred in True Detective Season 2, Dodge Ball, The Break-Up, Four Christmases and The Internship.