The "Supernatural" and "Walker" alum will play Camden, a South California firefighter and surfer opposite Max Thieriot's Bode, in three episodes, but he might end up leading a spinoff focused on the character.
Morena Baccarin has already signed on to headline "Sheriff Country," a "Fire Country" spin-off ordered for the 2025-26 television season.
