Jared Padalecki has booked a guest arc on Season 3 of CBS' "Fire Country."

The "Supernatural" and "Walker" alum will play Camden, a South California firefighter and surfer opposite Max Thieriot 's Bode, in three episodes, but he might end up leading a spinoff focused on the character.

Morena Baccarin has already signed on to headline "Sheriff Country," a "Fire Country" spin-off ordered for the 2025-26 television season.

Padalecki, 42, starred in The CW's "Supernatural" for 15 seasons and "Walker" for four.

The CW is a sister network of CBS that has recently moved away from scripted programming.