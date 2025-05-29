Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms teamed up to perform a medley of their hit songs "Run Around" and "Hey Jealousy" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance took place just over a month before their upcoming tour with the Spin Doctors, which kicks off July 4 in Colorado and winds down in Georgia on Sept. 13.

The medley began with Blues Traveler frontman John Popper playing the harmonica to "Run Around." Gin Blossoms lead vocalist Robin Wilson then joins in with "Hey Jealousy."

"Tell me do you think it'd be all right? I could just crash here tonight. You see, I'm in no shape for driving," Wilson sings. "Anyway, I've got no place to go. And you know, it might not be that bad. You're the best I've ever had."

"I did not see that coming," one fan commented of the collaboration. "Wow! To be blissfully transported back to the 90s in the middle of my day. What a treat... flawless."