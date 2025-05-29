'Terminal List' prequel gets photos, August premiere date
UPI News Service, 05/29/2025
Prime Video is teasing the Terminal List prequel series, which premieres with three episodes Aug. 27.
"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations," an official synopsis reads.
The streamer also released first-look images Thursday. A pair of photos show Ben and James Reece, who is portrayed by Chris Pratt, at work.
