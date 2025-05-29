Prime Video is teasing the Terminal List prequel series, which premieres with three episodes Aug. 27.

"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards ( Taylor Kitsch ) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations," an official synopsis reads.

The streamer also released first-look images Thursday. A pair of photos show Ben and James Reece, who is portrayed by Chris Pratt, at work.

The series also stars Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati and Jared Shaw.

Dark Wolf is co-created by Jack Carr, who authored the Terminal List book series, and the Terminal List television series creator and showrunner David DiGilio.

The original Terminal List premiered on Prime Video in 2022 and will return for a second season.