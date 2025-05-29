"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special... was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me," Hemsworth says in the video's description.
"Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!" the actor continued.
Avengers: Doomsday opens in theater Dec. 18, 2026.
