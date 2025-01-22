Blackpink member Jennie is teasing her debut solo album, set for release March 7.

The South Korean singer posted a trailer for the album, Ruby, on Tuesday.

In that clip, Jennie stands alone in a dark room. She has long red hair, and wears leg warmers and tights.

Viewers hear an owl's hoot before the music starts.

A larger version of the K-pop star appears and looks down at her smaller self.

The preview announces that Ruby will include collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechi, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa , FKJ and Kali Uchis.

"The carefully curated 15-song offering explores a variety of genres and showcases Jennie truly stepping into her own," an official synopsis says.

Jennie released "Mantra," and a music video to accompany it, in October, and that song can be found on her debut album, Billboard reports.

"While I was on my last Blackpink tour, I couldn't stop myself from starting to plan ahead. I listed out the things that I want in my life and started pinpointing, or prioritizing, what's my very next step," she told the outlet. "And instantly, I was like, 'I still haven't accomplished the dream of releasing a solo album.'"