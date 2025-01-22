Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
UPI News Service, 01/22/2025
Blackpink member Jennie is teasing her debut solo album, set for release March 7.
The South Korean singer posted a trailer for the album, Ruby, on Tuesday.
In that clip, Jennie stands alone in a dark room. She has long red hair, and wears leg warmers and tights.
Viewers hear an owl's hoot before the music starts.
A larger version of the K-pop star appears and looks down at her smaller self.
The preview announces that Ruby will include collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechi, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.
"The carefully curated 15-song offering explores a variety of genres and showcases Jennie truly stepping into her own," an official synopsis says.
Jennie released "Mantra," and a music video to accompany it, in October, and that song can be found on her debut album, Billboard reports.
"While I was on my last Blackpink tour, I couldn't stop myself from starting to plan ahead. I listed out the things that I want in my life and started pinpointing, or prioritizing, what's my very next step," she told the outlet. "And instantly, I was like, 'I still haven't accomplished the dream of releasing a solo album.'"
