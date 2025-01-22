Natalie DiDonato, of Mob Wives fame, is missing.

A missing persons report was filed Tuesday in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to People that a report was filed.

DiDonato, 44, had apparently visited Philadelphia and was slated to return to Florida Jan. 5, but did not catch her flight.

Denise Fuoco, DiDonato's mother, told TMZ her daughter appeared anxious when they spoke last week on FaceTime.

According to Fuoco, DiDonato ended the call abruptly without clarifying her location.

DiDonato has two cell phones, but neither were working when Fuoco attempted to call her daughter back, she said.

Ben, an apparent friend of DiDonato's, contacted Fuoco Monday.

He told her that DiDonato had reached out on WhatsApp, seeking financial assistance for a plane ticket to Florida. She was apparently in Las Vegas when she made that request.

She missed that plane as well.

Drita D'Avanzo, who also starred in Mob Wives, reacted to the news on social media.

"I pray Natalie is safe!" she wrote. "I can't imagine what her family is going through."

DiDonato starred in Season 5 of Mob Wives, a VH1 reality series.

She last posted on social media Dec. 12, sharing a photograph of herself on Instagram.

"Not bad for 44," the caption reads. "...Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44."