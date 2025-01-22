The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are in, and George Clinton and The Doobie Brothers are among the artists to earn the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs," Hall of Fame Chairman, Nile Rodgers, said in a statement. "Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter."

Clinton has penned such songs as "Atomic Dog" and "I'd Rather Be With You," while The Doobie Brothers are known for such songs as "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Long Train Runnin'."

Other Class of 2025 inductees include Ashley Gorley, who wrote Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, who wrote "Say My Name" for Destiny's Child and "The Boy is Mine" for Monica and Brandy, Mike Love, who wrote Beach Boys hits "California Girls" and "Good Vibrations," and Tony Macaulay, who wrote "Build Me Up Buttercup" and "Baby Now That I've Found You" for The Foundations.

This year's class is composed of all male writers.

Winners will be acknowledged during a ceremony June 12 in New York City.