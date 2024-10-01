Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Before.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Billy Crystal

Before is a psychological thriller from Paramount Television Studios. The series is created by Sarah Thorp, who also serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Crystal executive produces with Eric Roth, Adam Bernstein and Jet Wilkinson.

Before follows Eli (Crystal), a child psychiatrist mourning the death of his wife, Lynn (Judith Light). Eli encounters a Noah (Jacobi Jupe), a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past.

"As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer features a recurring mysterious farmhouse and hints there may be sinister circumstances surrounding Lynn's death.

Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh also star.

Before premieres Oct. 25 on Apple TV+.

The role marks a dramatic turn for Crystal, an actor and comedian known for When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and the Monsters, Inc. movies.