Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
UPI News Service, 10/01/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Woman of the Hour.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Anna Kendrick.
Woman of the Hour is a crime thriller that marks Kendrick's directorial debut. The film is inspired by real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as "The Dating Game Killer."
Woman of the Hour tells "the stranger-than-fiction story" of how an aspiring actress (Kendrick) crossed paths with Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) when they were both cast on the game show The Dating Game. The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles in the midst of Alcala's murder spree.
