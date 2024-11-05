Beyonce channels actress Pamela Anderson in a new music video.

The Grammy-winning singer surprised fans Tuesday by releasing a video for her song "Bodyguard."

The "Bodyguard" video shows Beyonce recreate iconic looks from Anderson's film Barb Wire (1996) and her role on the TV series Baywatch.

The video, released on Election Day, also urged people to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Beyonce supported Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a rally in the singer's hometown of Houston in October.