Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $51.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Speak No Evil with $11.5 million, followed by Deadpool & Wolverine at No. 3 with $5.2 million, Am I Racist? at No. 4 with $4.8 million and Reagan at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Killer's Game at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Alien: Romulus at No. 7 with $2.4 million, It Ends with Us at No. 8 with $2.03 million, The Forge at No. 9 with $2.01 million and God's Not Dead: In God We Trust at No. 10 with $1.5 million.