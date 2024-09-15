Former Schitt's Creek co-stars and real-life father and son Eugene and Dan Levy kicked off the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The pair flawlessly finished each other's sentences and set each other up for hilarious punchlines.

They joked about how they are not comedians, but rather actors playing hosts, pleaded with nominees to keep their speeches short because -- as Canadians -- they were loathe to interrupt.

The Levys also mentioned this is the first time they are working together since Schitt's Creek went off the air in 2020, quipping that efforts to get writer-producer Ryan Murphy to cast them as the Menendez brothers in a Netflix drama didn't ultimately pan out.

Early winners were The Bear co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colon-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach earned the honors for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Billy Crudup scored the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama trophy for his work in The Morning Show.

The Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television. The gala is being broadcast on ABC.