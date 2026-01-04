One Battle After Another was named Best Picture at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.

The filmmaker behind it -- Paul Thomas Anderson -- also scored the Best Director and Adapted Screenplay prizes.

Jessie Buckley won for Best Actress in a Film for Hamnet and Timothee Chalamet earned the title of Best Actor in a Film for Marty Supreme.

Jacob Elordi took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Film statuette for Frankenstein and Amy Madigan was named Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Miles Caton won for Best Young/Actress for Sinners. That film also won for Best Casting and Ensemble, Original Screenplay and Score.

The Best Comedy Film honor went to The Naked Gun and KPop Demon Hunters won for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for "Golden."

On the TV side, Noah Wyle won for Best Actor in a Drama and Katherine LaNasa Supporting Actress in a Drama for The Pitt, which also won for Best Drama Series.

Rhea Seehorn won for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus and Tramell Tillman picked up the trophy for Supporting Actor in Drama for Severance.

The Studio was voted Best Comedy Series and its stars Seth Rogen and Ike Barenholtz won for Best Actor and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Jean Smart was voted Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks and Janelle James was deemed Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Adolescence was voted Best Limited Series and its stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty won for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Sarah Snook was named Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for All Her Fault, Squid Games won for Best Foreign Language Series, South Park won for Best Animated Series and Jimmy Kimmel Live! won for Best Talk Show.

Chelsea Handler hosted the gala, which aired on the E! and USA networks.

Michael B. Jordan's Sinners led the film field with 17 nominations, while Stephen Graham's Adolescence was the leader in television with six nods.