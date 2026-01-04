Avatar: Fire and Ash is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $40 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Zootopia 2 with $19 million, followed by The Housemaid at No. 3 with $14.9 million, Marty Supreme at No. 4 with $12.6 million and Anaconda at No. 5 with $10 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at No. 6 with $8.2 million, David at No. 7 with $8 million, Song Sung Blue at No. 8 with $5.8 million, Wicked: For Good at No. 9 with $3.3 million and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 at No. 10 with $2.7 million.