Netflix confirmed Tuesday that the Puerto Rican singer and rapper, born Benito Antonio Martaez Ocasio, will star in the upcoming film.
Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the 1996 sports comedy starring Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, a failed hockey player-turned-golf superstar.
Sandler will return to star and co-wrote and produced the new movie. Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen also reprise their roles of Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit. NFL star Travis Kelce will have a cameo.
Netflix announced the sequel in May. Sandler shared Monday that Happy Gilmore 2 has started production.
"It ain't over. The way I see it... we've only just begun," he wrote on Instagram alongside a costume rack on set.
Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlilhy co-wrote the sequel, with original director Dennis Dugan as an executive producer. Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds will return as producers. Kyle Newacheck directs.
Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Happy Gilmore 2.
Bad Bunny is known for such singles as "Mayores" with Becky G, "I Like it" with Cardi B and J Balvin, and "Mia" featuring Drake. His previous acting credits include Bullet Train and Cassandro.
