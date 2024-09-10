Bad Bunny has joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that the Puerto Rican singer and rapper, born Benito Antonio Martaez Ocasio, will star in the upcoming film.

Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the 1996 sports comedy starring Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, a failed hockey player-turned-golf superstar.

Sandler will return to star and co-wrote and produced the new movie. Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen also reprise their roles of Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit. NFL star Travis Kelce will have a cameo.

Netflix announced the sequel in May. Sandler shared Monday that Happy Gilmore 2 has started production.

"It ain't over. The way I see it... we've only just begun," he wrote on Instagram alongside a costume rack on set.

Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlilhy co-wrote the sequel, with original director Dennis Dugan as an executive producer. Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds will return as producers. Kyle Newacheck directs.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Happy Gilmore 2.

