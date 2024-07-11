The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise's official Instagram accounts uploaded an image on Wednesday with the year "2025" written in the sand.
The caption of the post read, "We're heading back to the beach in 2025! #BachelorInParadise."
ABC first made the announcement during Disney's summer Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday.
The network has yet to release an exact premiere date for the series.
Last year, Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season aired in the fall, but previous seasons had generally aired in the summer months.
While Bachelor in Paradise took a break this year, there is no shortage of Bachelor shows available to fans.
Season 21 of The Bachelorette starring Jenn Tran is currently airing on Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. The show just debuted on July 8, and the next episode will feature Jenn and her 18 remaining bachelors traveling to Melvin, Australia.
And The Golden Bachelorette starring Joan Vassos -- who had quit Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season a couple of weeks into filming -- is also scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 18 on ABC.
Many fans believe producers postponed the next season of Bachelor in Paradise because the spinoff's ninth season was considered a "fail" for the franchise.
The season had concluded with three couples leaving the beach in Mexico still together, yet none of the relationships worked out.
Rachel reasoned, "I think we're just getting to the point where I think the season of Paradise before mine, everyone was still really open to going there and meeting people and doing it, like, organically -- of course there's always, like, the DMs."
"But this season, it felt so [contrived]," continued the Season 19 The Bachelorette star.
"Everyone knew what they were doing before they went down [to the beach]. And if you didn't know, you were just out of the loop."
Rachel added, "The rumor of [Bachelor in Paradise] taking a break is probably a good thing. Maybe they can reset it and find a new way to do it."
Given many of the women on Paradise were friends from Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season, Rachel called the girls' dynamic on the beach "a game" that she clearly didn't enjoy playing.
"I think it was a little too [innocent]. People didn't want to step on toes," Rachel noted.
"People didn't want to look stupid, where I think that's the beauty of it, is like taking chances and looking dumb. I feel like maybe that's why this season fell really, really flat."
Rachel said she feels "it's such a new thing" for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants to be so concerned with how they're going to look and come across on TV to viewers.
"On my season of The Bachelor, girls were just running around screaming and no one cared. And now, it's the awareness of it, I think, that is now making it not as fun," Rachel suggested.
However, the pilot had her "fingers crossed" that Bachelor in Paradise would return, and she added, "I heard someone say online that we should bring back Winter Games, and I think that would be so fun!"