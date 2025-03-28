Pop star Ariana Grande released the deluxe version of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine Friday.

Brighter Days Ahead contains six new songs including an extended version of "Intro (end of the world)." She also dropped "Twilight Zone," "Warm," "Dandelion," "Past Life," and "Hampstead."

A short film to accompany her new music is also slated to arrive Friday.

In a post announcing her album's release, Grande, 31, shared an image of herself in a white dress, seemingly levitating beneath a white spotlight in an otherwise dark space.

Her song "Hampstead" plays in the background.

"What's wrong with a little bit of poison? Tell me. I would rather feel everything than nothing," she sings. "Every time."

Producer and songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh was among the many people offering their support in the comment section.

"Finally out in the world," he wrote. "Soooo proud and happy! Congrats my brilliant friend."

Grande was recently nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Galinda in Wicked.