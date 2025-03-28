Former teen idol Bobby Sherman, who is now 81, is battling stage 4 cancer, according to his wife Brigitte.

"To all of Bobby Sherman's cherished fans, As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances," she wrote on Facebook this week.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy. Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."

Sherman was known for his hit songs "Little Woman," "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Jennifer," "La La La (If I Had You)" and "The Drum."

He appeared in the TV shows Shindig!, Honey West, Here Come the Brides, The Monkees, The Partridge Family and Emergency! His film credits include Get Crazy and He is My Brother.

Sherman also worked as a paramedic, deputy sheriff and medical training officer for the Los Angeles Police Academy later in life.