Apple TV announced Tuesday it has ordered Season 4 of its hit comedy, Shrinking.

It follows a "grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own," the official synopsis said.

Season 3 of the show premieres Wednesday on the streaming service.