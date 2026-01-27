Disney+ released the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Tuesday and announced the Marvel superhero series is set to return on March 24.

Seen in the 75-second preview was Charlie Cox as the titular vigilante, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen.

"Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York," a synopsis of the show said.

"When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The series is a follow-up to Netflix's Daredevil, which ran for three season from 2015 to 2018.

Jessica Jones also ran three seasons from 2015 to 2019.