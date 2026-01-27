Disney+ released the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Tuesday and announced the Marvel superhero series is set to return on March 24.

"Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York," a synopsis of the show said.

"When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The series is a follow-up to Netflix's Daredevil, which ran for three season from 2015 to 2018.

Jessica Jones also ran three seasons from 2015 to 2019.