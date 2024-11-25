Manga creator Eiichiro Oda has visited the South African set of Netflix's live-action adaptation of his One Piece pirate adventures.

"Straw Hats! Here's some treasure from the set of Season 2!" a post on the show's official X feed said Monday.

"Oda-Sensei paid us a visit and we captured these epic photos. With Oda's vision and our fearless cast, this adventure is set to be legendary!"

The message appeared alongside photos of Oda with the cast, including Ii±aki Godoy who plays the show's lead Monkey D. Luffy.

The post also included a printed message from Oda that reads: "I got to see firsthand the hard work of so many crew members across various fields!! The sets? Huge! The attention to detail? Insane! The crew's love for the project? Off the charts!"

He also said the vibe on the set was "just the best" and promised that Season 2 would surpass Season 1.

The show premiered in 2023 and co-starred Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar.

An animated version, which features more than 1,000 episodes, has aired between 1999 and now.