'One Hundred Years of Solitude' to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 11
UPI News Service, 11/25/2024
The first eight episodes of a Spanish-language drama series based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez's beloved book, One Hundred Years of Solitude, are to premiere on Netflix Dec. 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eight more episodes of the adaptation will air at a later date.
"Married against their parents' wishes, cousins Jose Arcadio Buendia and išrsula Iguaran leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo," a synopsis said.
"Several generations of the Buendia lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."
The ensemble includes Marco Antonio Gonzalez (young Jose Arcadio Buendia), Diego Vasquez (adult Jose Arcadio Buendia), Susana Morales (young išrsula Iguaran), Marleyda Soto (adult išrsula Iguaran), Moreno Borja (Melquiades), Claudio Catai±o (Aureliano Buendia), Vii±a Machado (Pilar Ternera), Andrius Leonardo Soto (young Jose Arcadio) and Edgar Vittorino (adult Jose Arcadio).
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.