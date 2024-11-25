The first eight episodes of a Spanish-language drama series based on Gabriel Garci­a Marquez's beloved book, One Hundred Years of Solitude, are to premiere on Netflix Dec. 11.

Eight more episodes of the adaptation will air at a later date.

"Married against their parents' wishes, cousins Jose Arcadio Buendi­a and išrsula Iguaran leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo," a synopsis said.

"Several generations of the Buendi­a lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."

The ensemble includes Marco Antonio Gonzalez (young Jose Arcadio Buendi­a), Diego Vasquez (adult Jose Arcadio Buendi­a), Susana Morales (young išrsula Iguaran), Marleyda Soto (adult išrsula Iguaran), Moreno Borja (Melqui­ades), Claudio Catai±o (Aureliano Buendi­a), Vii±a Machado (Pilar Ternera), Andrius Leonardo Soto (young Jose Arcadio) and Edgar Vittorino (adult Jose Arcadio).