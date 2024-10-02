Film Independent announced Wednesday that Aidy Bryant will host the Independent Spirit Awards in 2025. Winners will be announced Feb. 22 beginning at 5 p.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant previously hosted this year's Spirit Awards. Films released in 2024 are eligible for next year's awards, with nominations to be announced Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. EST.

The next awards show also marks the 40th anniversary of the Independent Spirit Awards. The annual awards show honors the best in independent film and television and also fundraises for Film Independent's initiatives.

The Spirit Awards includes categories like Best First Feature and Best Breakthrough Performance.

Bryant was a Saturday Night Live cast member for 10 seasons and starred on the Hulu comedy Shrill for three seasons.