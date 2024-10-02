Sarah Snook will be coming to Broadway in March to reprise her 26 roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Snook, who earlier this year won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a Critic's Choice Award for her role in Succession, initially performed the play in London's West End. She won an Olivier Award for her acting.

"It was a singular privilege to bring The Picture of Dorian Gray to life in London, and I am thrilled we will be able to share this astonishing production with audiences in New York," she said.

"From Oscar Wilde's timeless words to the masterful reinterpretation Kip Williams has created, this tale of virtue, corruption, vanity and repercussion is an electrifying journey for me as much as for the audiences and I am filled with anticipation as we continue on this ambitious creative endeavor."

Williams served as the director, and he intertwined video storytelling into the the theater production.

"I am so excited for audiences in New York to experience our show and to see the tour-de-force performance Sarah Snook gives in bringing to life the many characters in this new adaption of Wilde's remarkable story," he said.