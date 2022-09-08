Samuel Goldwyn Films released the trailer for Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday on Thursday. The sequel shows "Accident Man" Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) face off against an eclectic array of villains.

The trailer opens with Fallon fighting a Killer Clown (Beau Fowler) who is swinging a comically oversized hammer. The plot further explains that Mike takes a job in Malta protecting his client's (Flaminia Cinque) son, Dante (George Foreacres).

The assassins coming after Dante also include The Screaming Banshee (Sarah Chang), The Vampire (Michael Jai White), The San Francisco Strangler (Peter Lee Thomas), The Ninja (Andreas Nguyen) and The Guv'Nor (Ray Stevenson). Fallon also tries out new gadgets, including weaponized weight benches and tasers.

Accident Man is based on the Pat Mills comic book. Adkins obtained the rights and co-wrote the 2018 Accident Man film.

Co-writer Stu Small returned to write the sequel. The Kirby Brothers, George and Harry, direct, taking over from the original's Jesse V. Johnson.

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday is in theaters and video-on-demand Oct. 14. It runs 96 minutes and is rated R.