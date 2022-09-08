Olivia Wilde says her relationship with her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, was over "long before" her romance with Harry Styles.

The 38-year-old actress and director denied leaving Sudeikis, 46, for Styles, 28, in the October issue of Vanity Fair.

Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020 after nine years together. The pair have two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

Wilde was linked to Styles, a singer and actor who came to fame with the boy band One Direction, two months after her split from Sudeikis, a Saturday Night Live alum who stars in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

"The complete [expletive] idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told Vanity Fair. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight.

"Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship toward the beginning of the pandemic," she said. "We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Styles plays a lead role in Wilde's psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, which had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival this week.

The premiere took place amid rumors of tension between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh.

"No amount of Internet bullying can cause me to question my belief in a movie made collectively by so many brilliant people," Wilde told Vanity Fair after the premiere. "We worked too hard, and went through too much together, to be derailed by something that really had nothing to do with filmmaking."

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.

The film was originally to star Shia LaBeouf, who denied he was fired from the project in a recent interview with Variety.