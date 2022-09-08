The Solar Opposites Halloween special is coming in October.

Hulu shared a premiere date, Oct. 3, and a teaser for the episode Thursday.

The preview features a Halloween-themed opening to the sci-fi animated comedy series. Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack and Jessica are seen in costume while holding the Pupa.

"I don't get Halloween and holidays. Don't people know time is an illusion and this is all a simulation and they're really in little chambers hooked up to a machine that's harvesting their energy?" Korvo says.

Deadline said the special is titled A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special.

Solar Opposites is co-created by Rick & Morty creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. The series follows a family of aliens who crash land on Earth after their home planet, Planet Shlorp, is destroyed.

The show's third season was released on Hulu in July.

The voice cast includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and Sagan McMahan.

In addition, Hulu will release Roiland's The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! on Oct. 17.