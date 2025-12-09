A24 provided a first look at its new romantic comedy The Drama starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio posted a candid photo of the two actors embracing while Zendaya shows off an engagement ring. Accompanying the poster are the words "You are cordially invited" and "Save the date," hinting at the wedding at the center of the film.

The film follows Zendaya and Pattinson's characters in the lead-up to their wedding and all the drama that entails.

Directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates.

The film is set to hit theaters April 3.

Zendaya and Pattinson are set to appear in three films together in 2026. In addition to The Drama, the actors are in Christopher Nolan 's The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve 's Dune: Part Three.

Robert Pa