The studio posted a candid photo of the two actors embracing while Zendaya shows off an engagement ring. Accompanying the poster are the words "You are cordially invited" and "Save the date," hinting at the wedding at the center of the film.
The film follows Zendaya and Pattinson's characters in the lead-up to their wedding and all the drama that entails.
Directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates.
